Dauda elected president of publishers association

The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has elected Mr Lukman Dauda, the Managing Director of Evans Publishers Limited, as its president.

Dauda was elected at the just concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place in Ikeja, Lagos.

He defeated Mr Sunday Obiyinka, the Chairman of Extension Publishers, in a keen contest that was adjudged free and fair.

Four principal officers were also elected to various executive positions.

They were Mr Seinde Ogunniyi, Managing Director, Spectrum books Limited as Vice President and Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, former Managing Director of DailyTrust and Chairman of Hapicom Publishers, as Deputy President (North).

Others were Mr Jesse Odu, Chairman of Alliance Publications Limited, as Deputy President (East) and Mr Olakunle Sogbehin, Chairman of Quantum Educational Books, as Deputy President (West).

In his acceptance speech, Dauda thanked all the members for the smooth conduct of the exercise which had spurred pre-election interests.

He called on all members to cooperate with the new executive to take the association to greater heights.

Dauda commended Obiyinka for the magnanimity he displayed by congratulating him after winning the election.

Earlier, the Director General of Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein, had drawn attention to the role of artificial intelligence in the future of content creation, delivery and copyright.

Fellowship awards of the Nigeria Institute of Publishing were awarded to past presidents and members who had served the association well in various capacities. (NAN)