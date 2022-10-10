Datti urges party members to shun ethnic, religious politics

By Ahmed Kaigama

Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, running mate to Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party has urged party members to shun ethnic and religious politics.

Baba-Ahmed made the call while addressing party members in Bauchi, saying they should focus on credible candidates without religious and ethic sentiments.

He advised the party members to shun religion politics and avoid instigation of ethnicity ahead of the general elections in 2023.

According to him, ” I am in Bauchi to encourage you people not to relent on the efforts you are putting in for the labour party in the country.

“Dont be confused with religious and ethnicity issues; politics is not about religion; if it is religion, then we should allow the clerics to rule.

“God has already made us groups and different tribes across the world, so politics is neither religion nor ethnicity”.

Baba-Ahmed said that if Nigerians shunned religious and ethnic politics, it would not only promote peace, but lead to emergence of competent leaders in the country.

The running mate to Obi urged party members to work extra miles in educating people on the blueprint of the Labour Party and ‘ObiDatti mandate’.

Also, Mr Hussaini Saraki, Chairman, Labour Party Bauchi State, assured of continued mobilisation of members and the public on the credentials of the presidential candidate and his running mate.

He said the Labour Party was doing well in spite of the opposition party, saying that the presence of Datti would encourage and boost their morale.

On his part, Mr Abel Musa, Chairman ‘OBIDATTI Coalition’, said the coalition was going on with contact and mobilisation of voters for the party and it’s candidates.(NAN)

