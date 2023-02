Data Protection Bureau honours Nigeria ID4D

Photo: Nigeria Digital ID4D project Coordinator, Odole Solomon (4th R) and other project team members posing for a photograph with the Chairman, African Union Cybersecurity Expert Group, Mr. Abdulhakeem Ajijola (4th L)after receiving the Award

…Says Project a Pillar of Support

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has honoured the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project with an Institutional Pillar of Support Award, in appreciation of the project’s support to the Bureau.

According to a Press Release signed by the Nigeria Digital ID4D Communications Manager, Dr. Walter Duru, the Award was received by the Nigeria ID4D Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon at the 2023 edition of the annual National Privacy Week Dinner/Award and First Year Anniversary of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, weekend.

Presenting the Award, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, commended the Nigeria Digital ID4D project for its support to the Bureau, reiterating commitment to continue to partner with the project.

Olatunji, who thanked the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami for his leadership roles, described the Nigeria Digital ID4D as a Pillar of Support to the Bureau.

He reiterated the commitment of the NDPB to creating awareness on data protection and privacy in the country, urging stakeholders to continue to support the Bureau to achieve results.

“The journey of the NDPB started under the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). NDPB is a year old. In the last one year, a lot has happened. We are grateful to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, who stood by us all the way. Awareness creation is very important to us. The task requires collective efforts. We are here today to thank you for your support, and we are looking forward to the future.”

Receiving the Award, Project Coordinator, Nigeria Digital ID4D project, Musa Odole Solomon described the NDPB as a “worthy partner”, pledging the project’s continued support to the Bureau.

“From the inception of the NDPB, we have been working with them. From day one, we knew they were worthy partners. The achievements recorded and level of collaboration could not have been possible, without the kind of leadership in place at the Bureau. We will continue to support the Bureau.”

Delivering his keynote address, Nigeria’s Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami described data privacy and protection as critical to the nation, assuring that the data protection bill was set for transmission to the National Assembly for consideration.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau had communicated her intention to honour the Nigeria ID4D project at the Bureau’s one year anniversary.

In a letter dated 26th January 2023, with the subject “Conferment of Institutional Pillar of Support Award”, signed by the National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the Bureau expressed appreciation to the project for her invaluable support.

The letter reads in part: “I am pleased to convey the decision of the Bureau to confer on your highly esteemed institution the “Institutional Pillar of Support Award.”

“This award is in recognition of your invaluable support towards the establishment and growth of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau.”