Data Protection Bill ‘ll strengthen Nigeria Data Protection Regulation- NITDA

He explained that the Data Protection Bill was a multi-stakeholders’ proposition for Nigeria to have a national law on data privacy and related issues.

Daniel confirmed that the bill was earlier passed by the 8th National Assembly but President Muhammadu Buhari was not able to assent to it due to some reservations and time constraint.

“The new bill is trying to rework the 2019 version, reaching out to agencies to know what their concerns were.

“One of such reservation is in Section 36 and said you must store all personal data in Nigeria within the territory of Nigeria, while Section 45 said if the data is not stored within the confines of the country, you will be fined N8 billion.

“In NITDA we interact with different levels of businesses, embryonic businesses and making such proposition in a law is draconian shooting down innovation.