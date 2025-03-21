Data protection amendment bill not about restricting anyone – Sen. Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta), says his Bill to Amend the Nigerian Data Protection Act, 2023, is not about restricting anyone but protecting Nigerians from fake news,

By Deborah Coker

Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the bill was long overdue, because for too long, the country had allowed big tech companies, social media giants, digital platforms, to operate freely in Nigeria without accountability.

“They make billions of dollars from our people, yet they do not pay the right taxes, they do not create enough jobs for our youths, and when we have issues, we don’t even know where to find them.

“The bill will mandate social media platforms and online businesses to establish physical offices in Nigeria, and it was time the nation took control of its digital space.

“It is not against businesses but for the good of Nigerians. Other countries are doing it. Why Not Nigeria?

“France did it. Ireland did it. Even the UK did it. They forced these companies to set up offices, follow the law, and pay their taxes. Why are we scared to do the same? Are we less of a nation? No!

“These companies operate freely in Nigeria, yet they refuse to do the right thing. Some countries have gone as far as shutting them down until they comply. So, what is stopping us from making them respect our laws?, he queried.

According to him, the bill is simple; if you want to do business in Nigeria, you must register in Nigeria, pay taxes in Nigeria, and create jobs for Nigerians.

“It is time to take control of our digital space. This bill is not against businesses—it is for the good of the Nigerian people. Anyone who says otherwise is not being honest.”

The lawmaker who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on Reparations and Repatriation , added that when the bill is passed, it would ensure repatriation through taxation.

“Let’s start with the money. Every year, Nigeria is losing at least 10 billion dollars in taxes from these companies because they refuse to set up offices here. In the last 10 years alone, we have lost more than 50 billion dollars This cannot continue.

“If these companies want to operate in Nigeria, they must pay their fair share of taxes like every other business. Their employees will also pay personal income tax. This will add at least, one billion dollars in annual revenue to our economy. This money belongs to Nigerians,” he said.

He further said that it would ensure employment of youths of the country, as there were millions of young talented Nigerians looking for jobs.

“We have millions of young, talented Nigerians looking for jobs. These social media companies are employing thousands of people in other countries, yet they ignore our people.

“If they set up offices here, at least 200,000 Nigerian youths can get direct employment in customer service, tech, content moderation, and other areas.

“When businesses thrive, the people thrive. The government thrives. The economy grows. That is what we are talking about,” he said.

Nwoko further said that it would ensure technology transfer and compliance with Nigerian standards.

According to him, these companies must respect our laws. When they have offices here, they will comply with Nigerian data protection and cyber security laws.

“They will also bring knowledge and expertise to our people. That is how countries grow by learning and improving on global best practices.

“It would also ensure accountability and legal redress.

“Right now, if someone has an issue with Facebook, Twitter, or any other platform, where do they go? Who do they talk to? They have no office, no local representatives. This is unacceptable.

“We need them to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), so we know where they are.

“When you have a problem with NTA, Vanguard, or any media house, you know where to find them. But these digital platforms? They hide behind the internet. That is going to stop,” the lawmaker said.

Nwoko , also a member of the Senate Committee on Communication , further said that the bill would help regulate bloggers and digital content creators.

“Now, let me talk about bloggers. Some of them think I am fighting them. No, I am not fighting anyone. But we must do things properly,” he said .

According to him, every blogger must have a registered, verifiable address, not just an email or phone number. If someone needs to reach you, they should know where to go.

“Bloggers should belong to a recognised media union. Lawyers have the NBA. Doctors have the NMA. Journalists have the NUJ. So why should bloggers operate without any standards?

“If there is a complaint against a blogger, there must be a professional body to hold them accountable. Bloggers are making money too and should pay taxes if they earned enough in line with the new tax laws of President Bola Tinubu.

“When bloggers are registered with CAC and belong to a known union, they can easily access loan facilities to expand their businesses.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)