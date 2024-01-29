…..Data Privacy: Commission generates N400m from data protection remedial actions

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has generated over N400 million in ensuring compliance to data protection and its remedial actions.

The National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said this on Sunday at a news conference to mark the 2024 Global Data Privacy Day in Abuja.

Celebrated every Jan. 28, the day is being celebrated under the theme: “ Take Control of Your Data’’.

The day is a day set aside to raise awareness, promote privacy and data protection best practices.

Data privacy is currently observed in the U.S., Canada, Israel, Nigeria, Qatar and 47 European countries but celebrated in Nigeria from January 28 to Feb. 4, the day that marks the establishment anniversary of NDPC.

He recalled that the Nigeria Data Protection Bill which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, mandates the commission to enforce compliance in data protection.

Olatunji, while recounting the achievements of the commission in the past one year, said they inaugurated the Nigeria Data Protection Act – General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) Drafting Committee.

“It is worthy of note that our technical experts at the commission are already driving this process in collaboration with stakeholders from the industry.

“In the area of complaints and investigations, we have received over 1000 complaints and after thorough review, 50 have been verified and investigations are currently ongoing on 17 major cases.

“These cases are covering several sectors such as Finance, Technology, Education, Consulting, Government, Logistics and Gaming\Lottery among others.

“Through remedial actions for completed cases, we have generated over 400 million Naira revenue for government,’’ he said.

He further said that in addition to fostering compliance, they have increased the number of Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) from 103 to 163.

According to him, our annual audit filing has increased to over 2000 per annum while the cumulative revenue in the sector is estimated at N6.2 billion and approximately 10,100 jobs created.

He also mentioned that Nigeria has been admitted to the Global Privacy Assembly made up of about 130 countries.

Olatunji added that the week will focus on massive awareness for all data controllers and processors to register with the NDPC as enshrined in the NDPA.

The commissioner said that everybody has the responsibility of data protection, adding that the activities of dark web barons and criminal exploiters of personal data should not be allowed to thrive.

He warned that failure to obey the law will attract penalties.

According to him, no organisation in the public and the private sector will be allowed to treat Nigerians as second-class citizens when it comes to respect for the data privacy of citizens.

He said it would be in collective interest to work together to secure Nigeria’s present and future in the frontiers of the 4th Industrial Revolution. (NAN)

