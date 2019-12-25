Dasuki/Sowore: Time to deepen democracy – Aremu

The General Secretary, Textile Union and National Executive Council, NEC, member of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu, has commended the Federal Government for releasing the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

This is contained in a statement he signed and issued on Wednesday.

According to him, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had resumed duty and should be seen to be on duty at all times.

“With this singular move it should be assumed that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has resumed duties as the chief law officer of the Federation. Better late than never.

“Nigeria has achieved much in quantitative terms, with hundreds of elections, thousands of elected officials at Executive and legislative branches. But there is still huge deficit of democratic culture.

“It is time to have quality control of Nigeria’s democratic process. Authoritarianism has manifested itself in Nigeria through long years of military rule marked by absence of debate, patience, accountability, intimidation, disregard of civil rights, and non-chalance about due process, and the rule of law, by both some state and non-state actors alike,” Aremu stated.

He advocated for a new democratic culture that allowed abiding faith in democratic process.

“We must therefore encourage a new Democratic culture that allows for unfettered abiding faith in democratic process. The burden is on all the state security agencies to allow unfettered judicial process while the released detainees must prove their innocence of the charges against them.

“On the whole, 20 years of democracy task all Nigerians to reinvent a new politics of civic responsibility in which all citizens must shoulder in an organized and disciplined way to demand for free and fair elections and above all accountability from elected officials, failing which we should replace them at election year.

“Indeed it is the insufficiency of democracy that denies Nigeria the much needed economic and social development. The challenge therefore is more democracy, not less.”

Aremu also called for the implementation of new minimum wage act across the states.

“The challenge is to deepen democratic process through all inclusive respect for the rule of law, which must start in the new year with the implementation of the new Minimum wage law by both private and public sector employers.”