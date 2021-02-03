Daring raids: Troops storm Boko Haram strongholds, rescue victims – See photos

The once “impregnable” stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists, the Timbuktu Triangle, comprising Buk, Talala, Gorgi in dreaded Sambisa Forest and areas around the Lake Chad axis has been stormed by the Nigerian troops.

The PRNigeria has reported that the week-long clearance operation through the troops of Sector 2 and Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army in coordination with the Nigerian Air Force that provided aerial cover and reconnaissance duties, stormed and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the general area.

The notorious Timbuktu triangle straddling Borno and Yobe States had remained notoriously impenetrable in the last four years despite efforts by the military in several previous operations.

Following the clearance operation that is still ongoing, Buk, Talala and Gorgi, all previous Boko Haram Terrorists’ strong enclaves have been liberated and dominated by the troops forcing Boko Haram commanders Ameer Modu Borzogo and Modu Sullum to flee the axis. Some abducted and vulnerable victims including women and children were rescued in the operation.

In another development, a major operation involving Nigerian troops from the Sector 1 and 21 Brigade and troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have overrun Boko Haram bases in Kidari, Argude, Takwala, Chowalta and Galdekore have been overrun despite stiff resistance by the terrorists. In desperation, the terrorists resorted to suicide bomb attacks and manipulation of improvised explosive devices that injured a number of soldiers and killed a few.

A military source involved in the operation told PRNigeria that there seems to be a renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists holding up in that general area as heavy military equipment and weapons were sighted heading towards that axis. Movement by civilians along the Maiduguri – Gwoza road has also been restricted to avoid collateral damages.

“The renewed vigour and determination of the troops and the synergy between the ground and air forces that produced the successful result have elicited joy among citizens in the area who expressed optimism that indeed, the days of the terrorist are numbered,” the source added

By PRNigeria