Danzago lauds NASS members for peaceful election 

By Aminu Garko

Alhaji Haruna Danzago, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has commended members of the National Assembly (NASS) for exhibiting high sense of political maturity and defence of legislative ethos in the choice of their leaders.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom) has been sworn-in as the Senate President of the 10th NASS after he was elected by the Senators-elect in Abuja on Tuesday.

Akpabio, scored 63 votes to beat his rival, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, who polled 46 votes in the election.

Sen. Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) was also elected as the Deputy Senate President.

Rep. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th NASS.

Abbas defeated the former Deputy Speaker, Malam Idris Wase, and Sani Jaji, to emerge victorious.

Rep. Benjamin Kalu for the positions of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I congratulate the newly elected leaders of the National Assembly and admonished them to see their elections beyond the narrow interests of their respective political parties,” he said.

Danzago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday that with the elections of its presiding officers, the 10th NASS should swing to work and put the overall national interest beyond the personal political interests of its members.

He explained that with the election of its presiding officers, has prepared the ground work for a full legislative business.

While congratulating the new leaders of the parliament on their election, Danzago however reminded every member of both the Senate and the House of Representatives of their responsibilities to their constituents, and to put national interest before their individual political interests.

“The 10th NASS should never lose focus of its role as a partner in progress with the other arms of government, especially the executive arm.

“The Nigerian people look up to the new National Assembly to work with the executive arm in finding solutions to the problems of insecurity, poverty, economy, education and joblessness in the country.

“Their election is indeed a call to duty, and it is a call for which they cannot afford to fail the nation,” the APC chieftain said.

He equally felicitated with the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives over their elections.

Danzago commended members of the NASS for demonstrating political maturity that paved the way for the peaceful conduct of their principal officers.

He noted that the outcome of the NASS elections indicated that democracy has come of age in Nigeria and that the doctrine of the independence of the legislature is gradually taking firm root.

Danzago also advised those who were unsuccessful in the contests to regard their actions as positive contributions to democratic process and accept their defeat in good faith.

Besides, he urged Nigerians to rally round the new leadership for them to execute their mandates.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the elected leaders, saying their various experiences will steady the ship and allow the new APC-led Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to deliver on their electoral promises to all Nigerians.

The APC chieftain further admonished the new leaders to carry all members along and ensure that unity, peace and stability permeated the Assembly at all times. (NAN)

