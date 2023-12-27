Danzago, elder statesman, mourns Na’Abba, extols leadership qualities

Alhaji Haruna Danzago, an elder statesman, on Wednesday urged political leaders to emulate the leadership qualities of Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba, former House of Representatives Speaker, who died on Wednesday.

Danzago told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that Ghali demonstrated political maturity while handling the affairs of the House of Representatives.

Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba died in Abuja Wednesday morning. He was aged 65.

He represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and won election to the National Assembly on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in1999.

He became the Speaker of the House of Representatives after Alhaji Salisu Buhari was forced out of the Assembly over certificate and age issues.

Danzago said that Na’Abba was not only a patriot, but also a special breed of politician who stood in defence of unity and greatness of the country.

“His personal traits and attributes of truthfulness, transparency, probity and integrity earned him greater respect among his contemporaries and Nigerians.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian; he related with every part of Nigeria with uncommon fervour and love thereby fostering peaceful coexistence and harmony.

“He was a defender of our democracy. His sterling leadership qualities would remain indelible in the political lexicon of the country.

“Ghali fought against differences along political, ethnic and religious lines during his time as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Na’Abba will be remembered for fighting the third term agenda of former President OlusegunObasanjo to standstill,” he said. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

