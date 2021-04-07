A businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu has thumped up a leader of the party in Jigawa State, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu for erecting an iconic national flag in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State.

In a statement he personally signed, Danu said the gesture was a mark of patriotism, a known trait of Hon. Aliyu.

He said the National Flag Project initiated by the politician and businessman, shows “abiding faith in Nigeria and the desire to strengthen civic engagements among Nigerians”.

Read full text below:

My family and I warmly congratulate Hon Farouk Adamu Aliyu on the formal launch of the National Flag Project and the unveiling of 50-metre National Flag scheduled to hold in Birnin-Kudu, Jigawa State, on 8th April, 2021.

Fundamentally, the project is symbolic of your abiding faith in Nigeria and the desire to strengthen civic engagements among Nigerians.

Worthy of mention is the fact that some of your plausible gestures include Integrated farming project with a Greenhouse capable of producing 15 tons tomatoes every week, assorted flowers,peppers,cucumbers,cabbage, watermelon; a dairy with 500 assorted cows both local and foreign; camels,goats,sheeps, fish farm and a poultry that currently boasts of 60,000 layers.

There is also a 50-tons-per-hour fertilizer blending plant, all of which are providing gainful employment to hundreds of youths.

This is a worthy gesture that further demonstrates not just your patriotic dispositions but your penchant to uplift the less privileged through job creation as scores of households have been engaged both directly and indirectly through this noble effort.

As well-meaning Nigerians join you in this formal flag-off, I pray Almighty Allah continue to uplift you in all sphere of human endeavours.

Indeed, the Dutse Emirate, Jigawa State, the ruling APC and all patriotic Nigerians are proud of you!

Once again, congratulations

