Dantata donates N300m to Kano State COVID-19 Support Fund

Business mogul Alhaji Aminu Dantata has donated N300 million to the Kano State COVID-19 Support Fund.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information Malam Muhammed Garba and member of the fund raising commitee, said Dantata announced the donation barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the committee.

The statement also said two businessesmen, Alhaji Abba Sumaila and Alhaji Abubakar Dalhatu, donated 500 sacks of spaghetti and N5 million respectively.“All commissioners and political office holders in the state, have also donated 50 percent of their salaries to the noble cause.

“The first donation of N28.5m from UBA was yesterday announced by Governor Ganduje at the inauguration ceremony, while Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has pledged to provide all needed facilities for the earmarked 600-bed Isolation Centre at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

“The committee, therefore, appeal to organizations and wealthy individuals within and outside the state, to donate generously towards the humanitarian gesture.

“Anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to the following account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785.

“Donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace Road,” the statement said.

NAN reports that the 38-member committee was set up on Sunday by Kano state government to seek and collect donations from corporate organizations and individuals in cash or kind.

The committee was also given the mandate to distribute the generated fund to those in need, so as to relieve the harsh effect of the measures taken by government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano state. (NAN)