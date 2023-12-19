Dantali replaces Yabagi as IPAC elects new leaders

The National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement, Alhaji Yusuf Dantali, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the inter party advisory council IPAC, the umbrella body of political parties in the country.

By his election, Dantali replaces Alhaji Yabagi Sani, the incumbent who he defeated at the

keenly contested election in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Dantali polled ten votes to beat the incumbent Alhaji Yabagi Sani who garnered eight votes.

Other elected officials include Dipo Olayoku, Deputy National Chairman; Maxwell Obinali , National Secretary; Ibrahim Suleman, National Financial Secretary; Maryam Garba , National Treasurer; Martins Egbeola, National Organizing Secretary; Obed Adu, National Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Dantali promised to run an inclusive administration where all political parties in the country would be given a sense of belonging.

The chairman of the electoral committee and national chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Dr. Nwanyanwu urged all members of IPAC to close ranks to deepen the nation’s democracy.

Yohanna Samson

.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

