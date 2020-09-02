Danmadami takes over as acting GOC, 3 Div.

Brig.-Gen Musa Danmadami has taken over as the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos.

Danmadami replaced Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo who has been posted to the Army Headquarters as Chief of Training and Operations.

Angbazo has been the GOC of the division since November 2018.

Danmadami, who was the immediate past Chief of Staff of the division, was later posted to the army headquarters as acting Director of Procurement.

Speaking during a brief handing and taking over ceremony on Wednesday in Jos, the acting GOC promised to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

Danmadami also called on the officers and men of the division to accord him same support and cooperation they gave his predecessor, to enable him to succeed.

“The outgone GOC has has left a very big shoe for me to occupy, but by the special grace of God I shall continue from where he stopped.

“I want to urge you officers and men of this division to give me the necessary support and cooperation to enable me to succeed,” he said.

In a brief speech, Gen. Angbazo thanked officers and men of division for the support accorded him and urged them to extend same to the new one.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danmadami is the 39th GOC of the division. (NAN)