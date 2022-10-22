Danjuma, again, calls on Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits

By Gabriel Yough

Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, a former Minister of Defence, on Saturday restated his call on Nigerians to defend themselves against armed bandits terrorising the country.

Danjuma made the call at the official presentation of Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ali, in Wukari.

Ali was appointed the new Aku Uka in 2021 by Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba, following the demise of Dr Shekarau Angyu who ruled for 45 years.

According to Danjuma, his earlier call on Nigerians to defend their land against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result was clear for everyone to see.

“My appeal to you the new Aku Uka is for you to unite us to be able to effectively defend ourselves against the enemies of the country.

“In 2017 when I called on the people to defend themselves, a kangaroo commission of enquiry was set up to investigate and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.

“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere; the foreign bandits are killing and taking over lands in all the places.

“I will not give you arms, you have to find out how the bandits got and find yours too,” he said.

Gov Ishaku, while presenting the Staff of Office to the Aku Uka, urged him to unite his subjects for a peaceful prosperous kingdom and state.

Ishaku, who congratulated Ali on his elevation as the supreme leader of the Kwararafa Kingdom, urged him to use his wealth of experience to attract peace and develop the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, urged the youth of Wukari to listen to the Aku Uka for a peaceful election in 2023 and beyond.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Yerro, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, urged Ali to work with the other traditional rulers in the state to promote peace.

In his response, the Aku Uka and Chairman, Taraba Traditional Council, pledged to work hard to ensure peace, unity and progress of the state and Nigeria.

NAN reports the corronation was witnessed by a large crowd, including Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau, traditional rulers from all over the country, government officials among others. (NAN)

