Daniel Bwala, Sunday Dare get new titles as Tinubu joggles media team

A major restructuring of the media and communications team has been approved by President Bola Tinubu for the Presidency.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) who announced this in a statement Monday said henceforth “there is no single individual Spokesman for the Presidency”.

The restructuring has led to the reassignment of new titles to two media aides recently appointed by President Tinubu recently

Details of the restructuring announced by Onanuga said, “President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

“The restructuring is as follows: Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications;

“Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

Onanuga further said, “These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

“This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements,” Onanuga said.