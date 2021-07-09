Dangote workers donate borehole to Kogi community

The Transport Division of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Kogi, has donated a 16,000-litre capacity borehole to the people of Oyo-Iwa community in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was handed over to the community on Friday by Director of Logistics, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Carlos Rincon.

NAN also reports that the community is one of the mining sites of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rincon said that it was donated as part of activities to mark this year’s “Sustainability Function” week of the transport division of the company.

Rincon, who was represented by Mr Raymond Osibeme, said that the week was set aside for an interface between the company and its host communities.

He described the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as a passionate man who had spent billions of Naira to implement welfare and educational projects across the country.

“The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is passionate about philanthropic work as well appreciative of the peaceful and robust relationship between the company, the state and the host communities,” the director said.

According to him, the transport division has also introduced a water tanker distribution scheme to further boost water supply to the community.

“We are rehabilitating Ejire Road in Obajana community to make it accessible to users, thereby improving the livelihood of residents,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the traditional ruler of Oyo-Iwa, Oba Solomon Obahawu, commended Dangote Group for its numerous supports to the community over the years.

He was particularly grateful to Dangote for his philanthropic gestures, which he described as unparalleled.

“Jobs have been created; roads have been constructed and are still being constructed; electricity and water have also been provided by the company for us.

“We are grateful and happy about all these gestures,” the traditional ruler said.

Speaking on behalf of the transport division, the donor of the project, Mr James Raymond, assured that the division would continue to make life meaningful for the people of the host communities, in line with Dangote’s vision.

Also, Mr Albert Moore of “Sustainability Function” unit said that the transport division had lined up a lot of support programmes for other host communities of the company. (NAN)

