Dangote varsity confers honourary degrees on Kwankwaso, Mangal, others

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil has announced plans to confer honourary Doctorate Degrees on some notable Nigerians in recognition

By Aminu Garko



The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil has announced plans to confer honourary Doctorate Degrees on some notable Nigerians in recognition of their selfless services to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the recipients include: Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Chief Author Eze, Dr Adeniyi Raji (SAN), Alhaji Ado Mohammad and Sen. Musa Kwankwaso.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musa Yakasai, made this known on Tuesday at a pre-convocation press briefing.

He said that the individuals were carefully selected based on their characters and humanitarian services.

The vice-chancellor said that the convocation ceremony was scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

Yakassai also added that, 18,000 students who have graduated from the university over the past seven years would be celebrated.

He further confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to guarantee the safety of lives and property throughout the event.

Yakassai said that Alhaji Aliko Dangote would be reappointed as the university’s Chancellor for the second time.

The vice-chancellor also announced that Gov. Yusuf of Kano State would be the visitor of the university during the ceremony.

He expressed appreciation to the state government for providing all the necessary logistics in preparations for a smooch convocation.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)