Dangote Urea Fertiliser delivers 120 trucks daily, says Group Executive Director

Dangote Industries Limited says its urea fertiliser currently pushes out a minimum of 120 trucks per day across the country to meet local demands and exports.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Edwin said that the fertiliser plant, which has the capacity to turn out more than 4,500 tonnes of urea daily, would conveniently meet local demands and even produce for exports.

“We have the capacity to turn out 4,500 tonnes of urea everyday.

“This is a bulk application fertiliser that each crop in Nigeria or globally requires because of the Nitrogen content; this is a rich fertiliser having 46 per cent nitrogen.

“The company has the capacity to meet local demand and also export to African countries.

“Currently the demand is less than one million tonnes and we alone can produce three million tonnes; so, we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries,” he said.

Edwin said that asides fertiliser production, the company was already working to support the farmers with training on application of the fertiliser and even establish laboratories across the country for proper soil examination.

“The uniqueness of this plant, apart from the fact that we are producing is the focus on farmers’ support, on training, education, development.

“We are now establishing laboratories across the country and even mobile laboratories where we can go drive around and take soil samples for proper examination.

“This is to effectively grow the agricultural outputs across the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Urea Fertiliser Plant was built to tap into Nigeria’s demand for fertiliser, a critical component of achieving food sufficiency for Africa’s most populous country.

The fertiliser plant is expected to manufacture three million metric tonnes of urea per annum.

This is with a view to reducing the nation’s fertiliser imports, and generating $400 million annual foreign exchange from export to Africa countries.(NAN)