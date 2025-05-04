Dangote Sponsors Nasarawa Trade Fair

In a strategic partnership to support the economy of Nasarawa State, the Dangote Group is sponsoring the 2025 Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition which officially opens this Wednesday in Lafia, the State capital.

The Trade Fair, according to the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, will be declared open by the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

He said the Fair is a collaboration between NASSI and the Nasarawa State Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Industries.

The Theme for this year’s Fair is: Investing in Nasarawa’s Future: Fostering Economic Development Through Mineral and Agricultural Cottage Industrialization.

He added: “The Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) is a vital catalyst for the State’s economic transformation. This strategic initiative by NASSI directly aligns with Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule’s vision to stimulate investment and unlock significant growth.”

A statement from the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said: “Nasarawa State is central to our overall investment in Nigeria. It is home to Dangote’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL). The sugar project when completed will be one of the biggest sugar investments on the African continent.”

The statement quoted the Senior Special Adviser to the Dangote Group’s President, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, as saying that: “We are not taking this partnership for granted. Our Strategic Business Units (SBUs) are also participating.

According to her, some of the Business Units participating from the Dangote Group are: Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), Dangote SinoTruck, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON) and Dangote Cement, among others.”

Mrs Abdurrahman said the Trade Fair offers the company an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and Nigerians who may want to do business with the company.

She said a special Help Desk will be created for inquiries to enable the company to receive feedback from participants.

She urged participants to visit the company’s pavilion and take advantage of its innovative products.