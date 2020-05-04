Dangote sponsors 1,000 #COVID-19 tests daily in Kano

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), a philanthropic endeavour of Africa’s richest man has contracted 54Gene, a molecular diagnostics company specialized in research and diagnostics to immediately set up a 400 test per day capacity laboratory which will increase testing to 1,000 daily by May 10th in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

54Gene is accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has already set up labs in Lagos and in Ogun States. The lab, which was inaugurated on Sunday is located at Muhammadu Buhari Hospital in Kano, where an isolation centre is currently operational.

The President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the foundation is directly supporting the Nigerian government’s COVID-19 containment efforts in the state.