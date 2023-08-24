Dangote sensitises host Communities on dangers of anthrax, others

By Thompson Yamput

The Dangote Cement Plc., has begun an awareness campaign on the dangers of Anthrax and other infectious diseases in its host communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme embarked on by Dangote in Obajana on Thursday was part of support to the government’s effort to prevent the spread of all diseases including, Anthrax.

Mr Ademola Adeyemi, the General Manager, Community Affairs and Special Duties of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, said during the launch of the programme that Dangote cared about the wellbeing of people of the communities.

“I want to assure you here today that this singular event demonstrates our concept of good neighborliness and information sharing for the betterment of all, ” he said.

Adeyemi urged people at the campaign to disseminate the information about the dangers of Anthrax and other infectious diseases as well as the need to guard against them.

He added that the people should not relent until the information got to everybody in the communities

Dr Akinola Adewale, Dangote’s Health Official said that Anthrax was caused by spore-forming bacterium-Bacillius anthracis, which primarily affected animals such as cattle, sheep and goats.

Adewale said that the disease could also infect human beings who came in direct contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products such as hides, wool and meat.

He said that one of the ways for identifying infected animals was that upon death, blood continued to gush out from the animals’ Anus, Ears and Mouth.

Also, Dr Olufemi Adebayo, a member of the medical team advised that sick animals be quarantined, and called on livestock owners to report suspicious illness or death.

Responding, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi, urged meat sellers and butchers to adhere to the warning seriously, to save the lives of their livestock and family members.

NAN reports that the awareness campaign which kick-started in the four catchment communities of the Dangote Cement Plc of Oyo, Iwaa, Apata and Obajana, was widely accepted by members of the communities.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government in June, alerted the public of the outbreak of Anthrax disease in some neighbouring countries within the West Africa sub-region, and advised citizens to desist from the consumption of hides (Ponmo).

In July, the government confirmed the first case of anthrax, readily detected in a farm in Niger and since then, some state governments have opted for vaccination of their livestock against the disease.

NAN reports that the awareness campaign programme was well attended by representatives of butchers and meat sellers, as well as different ethnic groups within and around Obajana communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

