Dangote refinery will transform Nigeria in all spheres – ex-presidential aspirant

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Chief Stanley Osifo, a former All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, has congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the pioneer pace setting development he brought to Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Osifo, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that with the inauguration of the first private mega refinery, Dangote had transform Nigeria and Nigerians in all spheres of value addition and job facilitation.

“Today, we are witnesses to the dogged tenacity and hard work of Aliko Dangote and other stakeholders that results in the commissioning of Dangote refinery.

“Am making this epoch comment for generations unborn to know that Nigerians can achieve success when their determination is strong and focused at targets set for self,” he said.

The former presidential aspirant also extended his felicitations to the entire team that worked hard at ensuring the completion and inauguration of one of the largest refinery and petrochemical industry in the world.

“My congratulations to Nigeria and by extension Africa.” (NAN)