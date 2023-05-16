Dangote refinery will revolutionise Nigerian oil, gas sector-Official

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar has said that Dangote refinery would revolutionise the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Abubakar who stated this in a statement by Mrs Olayemi John-Mensah, ACCI’s Media/Strategy Officer on Tuesday in Abuja, described the refinery as a game-changer for the sector.

The president hailed Dangote’s vision in investing in the development of the largest refinery in Africa.

“ACCI recognises the importance of this investment in creating new jobs, improving Nigeria’s economy and boosting the country’s oil and gas industry.

“This investment is expected to attract foreign capital and significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil imports,’’ he said.

Abubakar said that the refinery was a testament to Dangote’s unwavering determination to create sustainable value for Nigeria and Africa.

“The Abuja Chamber of Commerce commends this outstanding achievement and encourages other entrepreneurs to follow his lead in investing in Nigeria,’’ Abubakar said.

He said that the refinery was also expected to provide a platform for technological and industrial development, with the promotion of local content in the oil and gas industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the refinery, which will have a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

NAN also reports that it will not only produce high-quality gasoline and diesel, but also petrochemicals and aviation fuel.(NAN)