Dangote refinery reduces petrol price to N970 for marketers

The Dangote Refinery on Sunday announced reductions in the price of petrol.

By Yunus Yusuf

The petrol, which was sold at N990 per litre, has now been reduced to N970 per litre for marketers lifting the products from its refinery.

Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, announced the price reduction in a statement in Lagos.

He said the move was to appreciate the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has effected a reduction in the prevailing price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990/litre to N970/litre for the marketers.

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true.

“In addition, this is to thank the government for their support as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply,” Chiejina said. (NAN)