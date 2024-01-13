Saturday, January 13, 2024
Dangote refinery begins production in Lagos

By Danlami Nmodu
The 650,000 barrels capacity Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery located in Lekki, Lagos, has commenced production.

This was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group Head of Corporate Communications, on Friday in Lagos.

Chiejina said that the company started production in the early hours of Friday,

“The refinery started production after receiving six million barrels of crude oil from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd,” he added. (NAN)

