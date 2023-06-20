Dangote, others bag awards at Afreximbank’s Pan-African business, development awards

CAPE TOWNSOUTH AFRICA, 06MAY11 – Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Nigeria, during the African Fellowship Programe with Young Global Leaders announcement at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2011 held in Cape Town, South Africa, 4-6 May 2011. ..Copyright (cc-by-sa) (C) World Economic Forum (www.weforum.org/Photo Matthew Jordaan matthew.jordaan@inl.co.za

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Aliko Dangote, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group has won the Afreximbank Founder of the Year Award at the Pan-African Business and Development Awards.

A statement issued by Brandcomms Agency in Abuja on Tuesday said the inaugural award ceremony was held in Accra, Ghana at the 30th Anniversary of Afreximbank.

The statement said the awards was hosted by Afreximbank in association with the Business Council for Africa (BCA) and organised in collaboration with IC Publications and Brand Communications.

It said Dangote bagged the award in recognition of his extraordinary achievements in building one of Africa’s leading industrial groups with a truly pan-African footprint.

“This comes on the back of the recent official opening of his 19 billion dollar petrochemicals plant and Africa’s largest refinery, which received substantial support from Afreximbank.”

The statement said Ethiopian Airlines, which distributed critical medical equipment and vaccines across the continent during COVID-19 pandemic, won the Pan-African Business of the Year Award.

“Ethiopian Airlines, a profitable and well-run airline that rose to the challenge of COVID-19, working alongside Afreximbank and the Africa Centre for Disease Control to distribute critical medical equipment and vaccines across the continent.”

It said Zimbabwean, Strive Masiyiwa and Togolese, Koffi Gervais Djondo, received Special Recognition awards for their outstanding contribution to the transformation of African business and industry.

“Masiyiwa is the founder of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which has the

the largest network of fibre optic cables on the continent, Cassava Technologies, and Econet, the largest telecoms and mobile payment operator in Zimbabwe.

“Djondo helped found Ecobank, the leading African group in terms of footprint, as well as regional airline Asky.”

It said MTN and Elsewedy Electrical were recognised for their pan-African achievements while National Bank of Egypt, First Bank of Nigeria, and Coris Bank were recognised for their contribution towards trade finance.

According to the statement, MTN was recognised for transforming the African telecoms sector and ElSewedy for its role in the African infrastructure sector.

“ElSewedy and Afreximbank have built a strong relationship that has seen its group become a true continental champion.

“ElSewedy is also part of a consortium of African banks and private sector companies that are building the multi-billion dollar Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Tanzania.”

The statement said eight recognition awards were given to some staff members of Afreximbank to acknowledge their long service at the bank.

It said among them included Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board, Afreximbank, who has been at the bank for over 29 years.

The statement quoted Oramah as saying, “tonight we are recognising so many

outstanding leaders.

“Having joined the Bank in 1994, I have been fortunate to have worked with so many of them, and to have seen them grow. We have supported them during this journey and they have helped make the bank what it is today.

“These are the mutual beneficial partnerships that will help transform the continent we so love.

He said at Afreximbank, contributing to Africa’s development was a lifetime vocation, as he knew it was the same for those that the bank had recognised.

Arnold Ekpe, Chair of the BCA and former Group CEO of Ecobank, said that most times business leaders do not get the praise they deserve.

“Succeeding in business on the continent is not always easy, but it is rewarding, and

more importantly it is possible to build strong, profitable businesses that are globally

competitive. Our winners tonight have demonstrated this.”

The statement said the awards were designed to celebrate and recognise the excellence of outstanding organisations and individuals within the African business and finance sectors. (NAN)

