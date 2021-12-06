Dangote Oil Refining awards scholarships to 137 students of host communities

The Dangote Oil Refining Company Ltd has awarded scholarships to 137 tertiary institution and secondary school students from its host communities in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, presented the scholarships to the beneficiaries on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scholarships were presented to 19 tertiary institution students and 118 secondary school students from 15 communities in Ibeju Lekki.

Edwin said the Dangote Group believes that education was the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for mankind.

He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.

According to him, this is part of the company’s education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.

He said: “In 2019, we executed a pilot of the scholarship programme where 51 secondary school students from our 15 host communities here in Ibeju Lekki were awarded.

“However, as 2019 came to a close, COVID -19 hit the global community, leaving its indelible mark not only on businesses but on every household.

“As a result, we could not institute the second edition of the scholarship programme in the year 2020.

“As the curtain closes on 2021, we cannot but acknowledge the efforts that our scholars have put into their academic studies, to obtain such excellent results which qualifies them as beneficiaries of this award.

“Hence, after a rigorous screening process, 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary institution students from our host communities have qualified for this scholarship award.”

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he enjoined them to continue to work hard, strive to achieve excellence in all that they do and never stop giving their best.

“With the continuous support of the people and the Lagos State Government, we shall not relent in our efforts to be socially accountable, while we positively impact our host communities.

“We look forward to a continuous peaceful and rewarding relationship with our host communities in Ibeju Lekki,” Edwin said.

On his part, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, the Oni-Lekki of Lekki commended Dangote Oil Refining Company for initiating the scholarship award for Inindigenes of the area.

Ogunbekun noted that the move showed that the company was determined to carry along the host communities and to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the locality.

He urged the beneficiaries to study hard and focus on their education in order to better their lives and become worthy ambassadors of Ibeju Lekki in future.

One of the beneficiaries, Master Qudus Sodiq , a Senior Secondary School Student from Community Senior High School, Lekki , thanked the Dangote Group for the scholarship.

“I am very happy with this scholarship. It will help me to accomplish my educational aspiration and pursue my dreams in future,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...