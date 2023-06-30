Dangote offers more support to Nigerian returnees from Sudan

….Doles out millions of naira

The Aliko Dangote Foundation(ADF) has offered relief to more Nigerian nationals fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

The recent, One Hundred and Twenty-Five (125) persons including many disabled, flown into Abuja by Tarco Airline on Saturday, June 24th, each received N100,000 naira and dignity packs courtesy of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

It will be recalled that over 2,278 returnees received N100,000 Naira each in May, with care packs to help with their immediate needs, and enable them reunite with their families all across the country.

ADF reactivated its intervention to help ease the return of stranded nationals evacuated from Sudan amongst them, older people, disabled persons- visually impaired, physically challenged, youth, women and children.

Two men in their 70s who had planned to go on lesser Haj (umrah) by road through Khartoum got caught up in the war. Even though they tried another route, they were unable to reach their destination having lost all their belongings and their money.

Several returnees had lost their various businesses to the war. Those businesses included leather, hides and skin, tailoring, shoe making, buying and selling scrap metal.

An aged man, Muhammad Saidu Ahmed, said, “I came back from Sudan without a dime’, now I have N100,000 Naira!!

“This is a welcome surprise – we never knew we would even survive the bombings.”

An aged woman narrated that when relatives in Sudan reported that they had lost her son while fleeing, she went in search of him only to discover that he died during a bomb blast.

The 80 year old lady, said most of her family managed to escape death traps, bombings all the while desperately fighting hunger, the loss of their homes and livelihoods and displacement.

They thanked the Aliko Dangote Foundation, ADF, for the intervention, which they described as unexpected, timely, and life-saving.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

