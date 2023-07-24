Dangote, Niger govt partner on investment opportunities

By Mercy Osajiugo

The Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and the Niger State Government are strengthening ties towards exploring fresh investment opportunities in the State.

Mr Mansur Ahmed, Dangote Group’s Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations, stated this during the Dangote Special Day at the 20th Niger State National Trade Fair in Minna.

H said that Niger State was central to the company’s overall investment plan in the agricultural sub-sector.

He said the Dangote rice mill earlier planned for Wushishi was being moved to Badeggi where there is enough water supply conducive for rice farming and business.

He also announced the company’s preparedness to partner with the state government in the educational sector.

Ahmed said that given the land size, fertile topography and friendly business atmosphere, DIL was passionate about adding value to activities of the Chamber and businesses in the state.

Gov. Mohammed Bago expressed delight for DIL investment in the agricultural and educational sectors, adding that the new government would created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Bago, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Department of the state’s Head of Service, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, urged the Dangote Group to leverage on the renewed business opportunities in the state.

He said the new administration would build a viable economy driven by private sector participants.

“The state will leverage on Agro industrial value chains to provide critical infrastructure for the development of high-quality products for local consumption and export.”

He commended Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA) for the annual event to promote trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking, the President NCCIMA, Dr Bisi Adeniyi, commended the company for sponsoring the on-going Trade Fair themed “Public-Private Partnership: A Panacea for Nigerian Economic Growth.”

Bisi urged DIL and other investors to key into the International Trade Fair being planned by NCCIMA to move research in tertiary institutions in the state forward.

The participating companies under DIL include Dangote cement, Dangote sugar, Dangote salt and seasonings and Dangote Fertiliser,

Bisi noted that the State recognizes the private sector as a partner and engine for economic growth.

Eulogizing the Dangote Group for its business acumen, former President of the Chamber Mr. Umar Ahmed Bakai described the Dangote Group as a worthy partner.

He added that the relationship he pioneered was bearing fruits for the people of the State and Nigeria as a whole.(NAN)

