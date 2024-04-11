Dangote moves to ensure self-sufficiency in all sectors of its investment

Dangote group has said that its target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all sectors of its investment.

The South East Regional Director, Dangote Cement, Dr. Abayomi Shittu, made the disclosure in Enugu on Wednesday at the ongoing 35th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Shittu applauded Dangote for its passion for Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic development and overall growth as seen in its industrial strategy of Production, Prosperity, Power and Pride.

He said that Dangote is a major sponsor of the Enugu International Trade Fair with this year’s theme as “Promoting Made in Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness”.

He said, through its vast investments across many sectors, the Dangote group has added value to raw materials and transforming same into finished products.

The regional director said that the group has created linkages that connect the whole economy while at the same time promoted backward integration.

“We believe that industrialisation is key to diversification of the economy. Our passion for industrialisation, creation of linkages and value addition informs our investment decisions.

“We are focused on creating values for all stakeholders. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play: cement, agriculture, mining, and oil & gas.

“Dangote Cement, one of our business units, has helped in making Nigeria become self-sufficient in local production of cement, and now exports to other countries.

“Through its multiplier effect, Dangote Cement provides direct and indirect employment to millions of people across Africa and has touched lives by building schools, hospitals & clinics, roads, markets, vocational training centers in numerous host communities,” he explained.

The director, however, said that the ongoing consolidation of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt, NASCON Allied Industries and Dangote Rice had improved the country’s economy.

He hinted that they recorded a milestone on March 22, as Dangote Fertiliser marked two years of commissioning and operations.

Shittu also explained that Dangote Petroleum Refinery, commissioned on May 22, 2023, has started refining petroleum products.

“To enhance youth employment and fill the gap in some of our plants, we strategically recruited graduates of engineering and other technology-driven fields.

“They underwent comprehensive training to fine-tune their skills covering various facets of industrial operations,” he said.

Shittu said that their expectation through this Trade Fair was to generate awareness on their innovative products, drive higher sales and get prospective buyers.

He said they equally want to improve the image of their brands, and open up new markets that would further translate into job creation and overall economic development in Nigeria and beyond.

In his address of welcome earlier, President of ECCIMA, Mr Odeiga Jideonwo, applauded Dangote Group for its continuous support.

He noted that Dangote Group’s decision to change from bronze to gold as one of the major sponsors of the 2024

trade fair showed the love the group has for ECCIMA and the entire southeast geopolitical zone.

“We believe that the Dangote Refinery will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products.

“Today, Dangote’s business and entrepreneurship scheme have spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians,’’ Jideonwo said. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka