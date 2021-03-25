Ahead of the launch of Dangote Fertilisers, farmers in the South East would be trained on farm demonstration and soil testing, an official of the company, Mr Ekene Obiefuna has said.

Obiefuna disclosed this on Thursday, in Enugu, at the special day of Dangote Group of Companies at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair.

He said that the training would enable the beneficiaries understand how best to choose appropriate fertilisers for the various types of soils, to enable them achieve higher yield.

Obiefuna also said that the company would support festivals and other cultural practices, including New Yam festivals that tend to promote agriculture in the zone.

He noted that the company had expended $2.5billion on the establishment of the fertiliser plant with the capacity to produce three million metric tons of fertilisers annually.

He said that 30 per cent of the products would be used nationally while the rest would be exported.

Also speaking, the Southeast Regional Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mr George Bankole, said that the Dangote Fertiliser plant would begin operations before the end of April.

Bankole described the company as the nation’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, adding that their efforts to invest in Nigeria were borne out of the vast economic potentials of the country.

He said that the company had interests in the production of cement, sugar, salt, poly products and real estate, among others.

Earlier, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Nwandu, applauded the company for adding value to the growth of the nation.

He solicited for continuous partnership between the company and ECCIMA. (NAN)

