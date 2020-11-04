Dangote Group says $2bn fertiliser plant to begin operation December

The Dangote Group says its two billion-dollar granulated urea fertiliser plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos will begin operation before the end of December.

Mr Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Chiejina said: “The project will be ready for take-off before the end of December.

” The pre-testing has already been done and the delay in starting operations was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NAN reports that Mr Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, had in February projected that the plant would begin operations in July.