Dangote Group reiterates commitment to job creation

The Dangote Group has reiterated its commitment to creating jobs for Nigerians for overall economic development of the country.



Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote, Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Dangote Group made this known during the Dangote Special Day at the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITR) on Wednesday in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair is holding from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14 and has as its theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”.



Over 200,000 visitors are expected while about 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries are participating in the 35th edition of the fair.

Represented by Mr Rabiu Umar, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, she said the theme of the fair was consistent with the company’s drive for innovation and value creation across Africa.



She expressed optimism that the fair would further expand awareness for the group’s products ranging from sugar, salt, tomato paste, noodles, pasta, fertiliser and its 650,000BPD refinery coming on stream soon.



“Our interest goes beyond profit making, to supporting government in job creation, reducing poverty, and engaging in unprecedented philanthropy.



“In achieving these, we respect the laws of the land where we operate.

“With all sense of humility, we can say that outside of government, the Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria,” she added.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said the LITF was aimed at facilitating trade, commerce and investment.



Mabogunje, represented by Mr Gabriel Idahosa, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, said it also aimed to advance industrialisation of Nigeria’s economy to engender a high growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



She commended the Dangote Group for its products and services which have touched the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond.

“We appreciate the passion of the group’s leadership in providing solutions to the problems governments have not been able to solve in areas of food sufficiency, housing, and energy.



“The group’s operations have created millions of jobs across Africa and contributed immensely to the GDP of many countries,” Mabogunje said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...