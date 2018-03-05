Dangote group bags Kaduna Chamber award

The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has rewarded Dangote Group for its contribution to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

A statement by the Dangote Corporate Affairs in the North on Monday in Abuja, said that the company emerged the overall first runner up at the just concluded 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The statement said the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El Rufai presented the award to the representative of the Dangote group.

According to the statement, El Rufai described the award as deserving and urged the Group and other awardees to scale up their activities and support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led effort in growing the Nigerian economy.

The statement said the president of KADCCIMA, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, described the group as a frontrunner in supporting economic growth and development through its various investments in agriculture, petrochemicals, cement, and sugar among others.

It added that the Regional Cement Director of the Group, Mr Dolapo Alli, who represented the President of the group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the conglomerate was the largest employer of labour in the private sector.

The statement said Buhari described the role of the group as central to his administration’s economic recovery and growth agenda.

“Buhari, who urged the private sector operators to join hands in bolstering Nigeria’s economy, said the key to modern economic growth and development is in the hands of private sector.’’

According to the president, the government is desirous of providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive. (NAN)