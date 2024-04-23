Dangote further reduces diesel, aviation fuel prices

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction in the prices of diesel and aviation fuel to N940 and N980 per litre, respectively.

The Head of Communication, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, on Tuesday in Lagos, said the development was in consonance with the company’s commitment to cushioning the effects of economic hardship in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the price reduction is coming at the wake of its widely celebrated price reduction to N1,000, from N1,200, barely two weeks ago.

According to Chiejina, the price change of N940 is applicable to customers buying five million litres and above from the refinery, while the price of N980 is for customers buying one million litres and above.

He revealed that the refinery had brokered a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations, to ensure that consumers purchase fuel at affordable prices.

He added that the partnership would be extended to other major oil marketers.

“You can buy as low as one litre of diesel at N1,050 and aviation fuel at N980 at all major airports where MRS operates.

“The essence of this is to ensure that retail buyers do not buy at exorbitant prices.

“The Dangote Group is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have a better welfare and as such, we are happy to announce these new prices, and hope that it would go a long way to cushioning the effect of economic challenges in the country,” he said.

NAN recalls that President Bola Tinubu had commended the company for the initial price reduction, from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre, describing it as an “enterprising feat.”

Also, the Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, described the development as an eloquent demonstration of the capacity of local industries to positively impact the fortunes of the national economy.

Ajayi-Kadir said the reduction would have far-reaching effects in critical sectors like industrial operations, transportation, logistics, and agriculture; easing the high inflation rate in the country and returning many companies back to operation.(NAN)

By Rukayat Moisemhe