Dangote Foundation donates 25, 000 bags of rice to Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has donated 25, 000 10kg bags of rice to the poor and vulnerable people in Gombe State.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, while flagging off the distribution of the bags in Gombe on Friday, commended Dangote for the gesture.

Yahaya who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Inuwa Kari, directed that the distribution committee must ensure all items get to the intended beneficiaries.

He said that the donation of the items was timely as it would go a long way in assisting residents observing Ramadan as well as Christians, observing Lent.

The governor urged the distribution committee to exempt those who benefitted from the food palliatives distribution at the commencement of Ramadan from the rice distribution,so that others could be impacted.

He urged residents to use the Ramadan and fasting period to pray for Aliko Dangote Foundation ,his government as well as for the good of the country.

Responding on behalf of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) community, the state’s association secretary, Alhaji Saleh Danburam, lauded Dangote for the gesture.

He gave the assurance that the items would get to the intended beneficiaries.

Also, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Gombe State Chapter, Mr Joseph Shinga, appreciated Dangote for the gesture, noting that the items would assist residents of the state.

Ibrahim Yusuf, who represented the civil society in the state,also lauded Yahaya for including all groups in the distribution of palliatives since 2019.

Yusuf said this had ensured that persons with disabilities, women groups and other vulnerable groups benefitted from whatever items distributed, irrespective of the location beneficiaries in the state.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)