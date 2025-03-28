Dangote Feeds 40,000 Families in Borno

No fewer than 40,000 families may benefit from the Aliko Dangote Food Intervention Programme.

Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum said the donation of 40,000 bags of 10kg rice to the people of Borno State by the Aliko Dangote Foundation(ADF) will help cushion economic hardship in these families.

The Governor made the statement at the flag-off of the Food Intervention Programme on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation penultimate week commenced the distribution of one million bags rice worth N16billion across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

The Governor was represented by the Director General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA) Mr. Ali Abdullahi Isa.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of our people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

The Governor said the generous donation is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting social welfare.

“We are deeply thankful to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the entire foundation for their kindness and philanthropy.”

He urged the people of Borno State to continue to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the state and country.

In his early remarks, representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr. Usman Muhammad, said the gesture is aimed at supporting government effort, adding that the Foundation focuses on improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

Mr. Muhammad said the donation is targeted at the poor and the vulnerable persons in the State.

A beneficiary, Ms Aisha Modu, 50, said as a displaced person, the donation of rice by the ADF will go a long way in alleviating her economic hardship.

In the same vein, another beneficiary, Umaru Aliyu, 60, said he will use the rice to feed his six children, while praying God to continue to bless the chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.