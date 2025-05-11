Dangote donates N15bn to Kano varsity

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group and Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH) Wudil, has pledged N15 billion for various capital projects in the university.

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Dangote announced the largesse at the university’s 5th combined convocation ceremony held on Saturday in Kano.

Dangote hinted that the funds would support a five-year development plan to upgrade the university to global standards.

He said the planned projects included design and construction of additional student hostels, design and construction of engineering labs.

Other projects were the design and construction of a world-class multipurpose computer laboratory with 24-hour internet access.

He said others were the design and construction of a befitting Senate building and post-NYSC career opportunities for high-performing students.

Dangote also commended Gov. Abba Yusuf for his efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children.

He encouraged wealthy individuals to support the government’s initiatives in enrolling children and emphasised that public contributions were essential for the country’s overall development.

Justice Abdu Aboki, Pro-Chancellor of the university, appreciated Dangote’s generosity, stating that it would bring modern development to the university.

He stated that the institution was working hard to produce graduates with expertise in both character and learning.

Also, its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musa-Tukur Yakasai, said the convocation ceremony celebrated hard work and resilience, disclosing that over 18,000 students graduated in the seven combined convocations.

He commended the Kano State Government for settling the university’s backlog of over N100 million and completing abandoned projects on campus.

The vice-chancellor explained that the recipients of honorary Doctorate Degrees were chosen based on merit and their contributions to the state and Nigeria.

He also said that all the 45 courses offered by the university were fully accredited by the National University Commission (NUC).

Yakasai, however, commended the state government’s commitment to supporting the university’s development, while adding that the university’s researchers had gained international recognition.

Those confered with Honourary Doctorate Degrees were

Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Author Eze, Dr Adeniyi Raji (SAN) ,Alhaji Ado Mohammad-Mustapha (Amasco),and Sen. Rabiu Musa kwankwaso.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the ceremony drew personalities from across the country.

Yusuf, also the Visitor, congratulated the institution and the students on successfully completing their studies.

He pledged continued support for the institution’s optimal performance and announced two exciting opportunities for the top nine students.

They were granted automatic employment and foreign scholarships to study at universities of their choice, recognising their outstanding achievements.

The governor also congratulated Kwankwaso, the founder of the institution, and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the institution’s values.

Kwankwaso, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, expressed gratitude for Dangote’s commitment to investing N15 billion in the institution, which would facilitate its development.

Alhaji Dahiru Mangal also received commendation for his pledge to construct a 500-capacity female hostel.

The awardees vowed to continue supporting the institution’s growth and expressed their commitment to supporting the institution’s optimal performance.(NAN)