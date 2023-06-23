Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi

By Thompson Yamput

The Dangote Coal Mines on Friday donated health and educational facilities worth millions of Naira to the coal mining communities of Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly launched facilities are located in the host communities of Awo Akpali and Awo Ojuwo in Ankpa local government area.

Inaugurating the projects, Dangote’s General Manager, Special Duties, Mr Nuhu Elujah, said they were contained in the mutually consented Community Development Agreement (CDA).

Elujah said that this was earlier signed by the Dangote Coal Mines and the host communities.

“These facilities being launched here today are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes of the company to its host communities.

“I want to assure you that our company will be responsible for staffing the clinic and providing initial funds for its take-off,” Elujah said.

Responding, the Chairman of Ankpa Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Abagwu, thanked the company for the gesture.

The chairman, represented by the Education Secretary, Mr Yakubu Ishiaka, however stressed the need for the communities to maintain the facilities in order to impact positively on the lives of the people.

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Samuel Olaetan, commended the management of the company for fulfilling its promises.

Olaetan urged the host communities to continue to support the company in the discharge of its CSR schemes.

On his part, His Royal Highness, the Onu Ojoku, Alhaji Mohammed Ogbe, represented by his Council Secretary, Alhaji Usman Abu, lauded efforts of Dangote Group for ensuring that the agreement signed by both parties came to fruition.

The National Chairman, Awo Community Development Association, Mr Robert Agagwu, appreciated Dangote for the timely completion and delivery of the projects.

Agagwu assured the company of his association’s cooperation for a smooth operation in their communities.

NAN reports that Dangote officials present at the commissioning were the Director Finance, Mr Michael Etu; General Manager Human Asset Management, Mr Abrauna Keri; Mr Aluka Bem, Community/Governmental Relations Manager, as well as Messrs Yahaya Zakari and Umar Mohammed. (NAN)

