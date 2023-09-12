Dangote deploys technology to mitigate green house gas emission

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Dangote Group, says it has deployed cutting-edge technology and other measures to mitigate emission of Green House Gas (GHG), and its impacts, in all its subsidiaries.

The company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr Anthony Chiejina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Chiejina said the group, as part of its contribution to the campaign for reduction of GHG, had embarked on an enlightenment campaign.

This, he said, was to sensitise workers and host communities on the impact of climate change and environmental sustainability.

He revealed that to mitigate gaseous emissions from the company’s production process, their new plants were designed to be resource and energy efficient.

Chiejina added that Dangote Group massively invested in modern equipment such as analysers, opacimeters, and other continuous emissions monitoring systems to measure emissions in real time.

“The company’s climate goals extend beyond just reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting,” he said.

Alao, the Head of Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc Obajana Plant, Dr Eseosa Ighile, said that several innovative strategies had been introduced to cut emission of Green House Gas (GHG).

Ighile said the company’s climate action activities, so far, included: monitoring of water, waste, and GHG emissions, creation of a decarbonisation working group.

According to her, the working group follows guidelines of both local and international organisations.

She stated that in line with the company’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 12, alternative fuels (AF) were adopted to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

She said that the AF project aimed to achieve a thermal substitution rate of 25 per cent in all plants by 2025.

“We are working toward installing AF feeding systems in all our operation lines by 2024.

“The resources utilised for fuels currently at the DCP Obajana include tyre chips, waste oils, and agricultural waste such as palm kernel shells and rice husks.

“We are also undergoing technical studies on the use of refuse-derived fuels (RDF) as a fuel source.

“Between January and July 2023, we have consumed over 34,800 metric tonnes of alternative fuel materials for our operations,” she said.

Head, Technical Training, Dangote Academy, Mr Adedeji Adewale, said Dangote Cement Plc made use of electrostatic prostetor to trap dust and recycle into the system.

He said the Dangote Academy, recently, planted economic trees which included mangoes, soursup, dates, orange trees among others.

Adewale added that the Dangote Academy plants thousands of trees every year. (NAN)

