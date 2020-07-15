Dangote Cement to produce 1,000 millionaires in Season 2 Promo

Share the news













Dangote Cement Plc. on Wednesday launched the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Season 2, targeted at making 1,000 Nigerians millionaires to cushion the economic hardship caused by COVID-19.

At the unveiling of the promo in Lagos, the company’s Group Managing Director,

Mr Michel Puchercos, said the promo was instituted to reward its loyal customers.

Puchercos gave the assurance that the company, through the promo, would change the standard of living of its consumers and end users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that 1,000 lucky Nigerians would win a star prize of one million naira each, over a period of 16 weeks of the promo.

Puchercos, who observed that many families lost their sources of livelihood as a result of the pandemic, said that the company launched the promo to alleviate the pains.

He said that the company opted for cash prize to enable the beneficiaries to set up small businesses in the face of COVID-19.

Puchercos said that the Season 2 Promo, launched following a huge success recorded in the 2019 promotion, would run from July 15 to Nov. 15.

He said that the company was determined to reward the consumers and add value to their economic well being, with the promo.

According to him, other prizes to be won apart from one million naira cash, include tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, generators, goodies packs, smaller monetary prizes and airtime.

Mrs Funmi Sanni, Dangote Cement, Marketing Director, said at the event that the promo was launched to delight the company’s old and new consumers.

Sanni said that the company’s consumers, who participated in the 2019 edition, requested for a repeat.

“Our consumers are the major reason we are still existing and they have been with us in thick and thin.

“Consumers are important and a fundamental factor of production without which production process is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible,” she said.

Sanni said that the company understood the importance of value chain and would continue to create value to its stakeholders in terms of quality product and services.

Sanni said: “The management of Dangote Cement recognises the importance of every member of its value chain – distributors, wholesalers and retailers – and have invested in growing their businesses through various empowerment schemes.

“We are very obsessed to empower our partners, distributors and retailers; as we are growing, they are growing too.”

Sanni said that, to participate in the promo, consumers would be expected to buy any bag of any Dangote Cement.

“Every promo bag of cement contains a scratch card carrying winning items carefully inserted in each bag, when you scratch, whatever is revealed is what you win.

“You should not throw away the card as a consumer; at the back of the card, there is an alphabet, and once you get a card that spells Dangote, its automatic N1 million,” Sanni said.

The promo was also validated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lottery Board, as well as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Lagos Office.

Mrs Nkiru Onuzulu, Deputy Director/Coordinator, NLRC, Lagos Zonal Office, described the promo as a big one.

Onuzulu, who expressed confidence that the promo would be a huge success, assured that stakeholders’ interests would be well protected by the regulators.

“Dangote Cement is a big brand and it is expected that the right thing should be done,” she said.

Mrs Susie Onwuka, Head, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Lagos Office, commended the company for putting up the promo at the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Onwuka gave the assurance that regulators would ensure due process throughout and monitor the exercise to ensure redemption of prizes won. (NAN)

