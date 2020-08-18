Dangote Cement Promo produces 60 new millionaires

The ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo season 2 has produced 60 millionaires spread across the nation, thereby cushioning the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families according to the company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni. She said that more winners are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

She stated that 27 winners have been presented with their prizes as they received alerts during the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation, while the remaining ones are to receive alerts this week.

Mrs. Sanni who was speaking at one of the prize presentation ceremonies noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the product, which according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact.







According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Group, Mr. Rabiu Umar in his remarks said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award the total of N1 billion to 1,000 winners across the country. According to him, Dangote cement company deemed it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2 in order to give back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.





Mr. Umar noted that the promo was like palliative to the teeming customers in the wake of the pandemic as most of them had suffered economic hardship caused by the coronavirus.

“Despite effects of COVID-19 on global economy, Dangote cement company has decided to go ahead with the Bag of Goodies promo in order to give back to the society. This promo is like a palliative to our teeming customers who have suffered economic hardship, occasioned by the pandemic. Therefore, this would at least cushion the effects of the pandemic. We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country. I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo, ” he said.