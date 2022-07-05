Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo

Dangote Cement Plc on Tuesday launched its national consumer promotion, ‘Bag of Goodies Season 3 Promo,’ aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers.

The promo, tagged: “Spell Dangote and Become a Multi-millionaire,” is expected to run from July 5 to Oct. 31.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bag of Goodies 3 promo targets customers who patronise Dangote Cement SKUs -3X, Falcon and Blocmaster products.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Funmi Sanni, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, said the promo was aimed at boosting the economy of consumers and giving them “financial wings.”

Sanni revealed that over N32.3 billion worth of prizes would be won, with N1 billion in cash prizes over the next 16 weeks (four months).

She added that this year’s edition had a new and unique category, with a chance for customers to win N5 million in the mega star prize category.

According to her, there are three categories of prizes which are: instant win, star prize and mega star prize.

She said the steps to winning involved buying any ’Bag of Goodies 3’ Dangote cement, picking out scratch cards inserted, scratching the panel to reveal prizes, and going to the nearest redemption centre to claim instant prizes.

She explained that the ‘instant win’ required customers to scratch the card contained in a bag of goodies cement to win items ranging from airtime to generators, rechargeable fans and television, among others.

“To be a star prize winner, buy Dangote cement ‘Bag of Goodies 3’ and pick out seven scratch cards with letters that spell DANGOTE to win N1 million.

“To win N5 million in the Mega Star category, pick seven scratch cards that spell DANGOTE and look out for any of the alphabets that have the picture of Dangote Eagle,” she said.

Sanni added that the high impact and life-changing rewards would create 125 millionaires monthly, among which would be 25 multi-millionaires.

She advised consumers to exercise caution when scratching the panel so as not to invalidate their winning cards.

She, however, added that the promo would not in any way, cause an increase in the price of Dangote cement.

The Group Managing Director, Michel Puchercos, said the promo series was designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who had contributed to making the range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

According to him, the promo allows loyal consumers to continue their projects, stand a chance of becoming millionaires, and have money to expand their businesses.

He said the process of winning had been made easy, with over 500 consumers expected to emerge as winners.

“The Bag of Goodies Promo is designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed faithful and remained our backbone in the cement business.

“We are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic value as they can be used to kick-start small-scale businesses.

“These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.

“The offer is open to all consumers of our brands, while redemption of the gift items will be at our depots, regional offices, and at specially selected wholesale outlets in areas that are distant from our depots and offices,” he said.

Representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Lagos, Mrs Susie Onwuka, said it was the commission’s duty to ensure that the promo benefited consumers as expected.

The Director-General, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Are, commended Dangote Cement for giving back to the consumers and contributing to economic activities by sustaining employment in the building industry.

One of the beneficiaries, Tosin Christiana, who won N1 million in 2020, thanked the company, saying it was a relief that came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she invested the money in her bag-making business by buying an industrial sewing machine to boost production and meet market demands. (NAN)

