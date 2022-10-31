Dangiwa chairs APC Campaign Council in Katsina

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, has been appointed as Director-General of Campaign Council of All Progressives Peoples Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections in Katsina State.

Gov. Aminu Masari made this known during the inauguration of the council in Katsina on Monday.

Masari explained that the council was to serve for both gubernatorial and Presidential campaigns.

“There will be no seperate council again; apart from the one I am inaugurating today which is to serve for both gubernatorial and Presidential campaigns in the state.”

He charged the council to work harder than the 2015 and 2019 campaign councils, to ensure the victory of the party in the state and the federal level.

According to him, the APC administration has achieved so much in human development, fight against insecurity and provided Infrastructure development.

“I believe when the next administration comes to being under the APC administration, it will consolidate on the gains so far recorded,” Masari added.

In a response, the DG of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, pledged to do his best to ensure the victory of the party in the state.

Dangiwa appealed to all aggrieved party members to forgive each other, to achieve the desired goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangiwa is one of the gubernatorial aspirants that lost to Alhaji Dikko Radda during the party’s primaries.

Radda, during the inauguration of the campaign council, pledged to run an all inclusive government if elected, irrespective of any differences.(NAN)

