Dangalan was an authentic progressive politician – Atiku

March 15, 2021



Former of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said the death of veteran Kano politician, Alhaji Dauda Dangalan, has depleted the ranks of the and forward-looking political actors in the country.

Atiku in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Sunday, said that he profoundly shocked by the death of the Kano politician who one of the founding members of Northern Elements Union (NEPU) during the First Republic and later remoulded into the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) during the Second Republic.

Atiku noted that his association with Dangalan in the SDP and PDP his best opportunity to appreciate the contributions of such a politician in the development of democracy.

The former said he benefitted immeasurably from the vast and varied experience of Dangalan during their association in the SDP and PDP. 

“Indeed, Dauda Dangalan was a fountain of inspiration; you can’t encounter without imbibing useful ideas from . He was a rare politician whose main attraction to was service to the people and the desire to liberate the masses from exploitation. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with aljanna”, he added.

