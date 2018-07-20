By Abdallah el-Kurebe

A new Registrar, Mallam Nurudeen Bello has been appointed by the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

A statement by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the University, Malam Ismail Yauri issued Friday said, “The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto Governing Council, has at its 145th meeting, approved the appointment of Malam Nurudeen Abubakar Belko as new registrar of the university.

“The registrar is the chief Administrative Officer of the university responsible to the Vice Chancellor for the day to day administrative work of the university.

“This appointment would be for a single term of five year and the new registrar has since assumed duty.”