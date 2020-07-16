Daneji Community pays thank you visit to Accountant General of the Federation

Share the news













The elders of Daneji Community in the ancient city of Kano has paid ‘thank you visit’ to the Accountant General of the Federation Alhaji Ahmad Idris in appreciation of the numerous projects he brought to the area.

To show their appreciation, the community delegated chairman of Daneji Amintacciyya Foundation, Mutari Dangana, Malam Muhammad (Chief Imam, Daneji Mosque), Ali Harazimi (Wakilin Kudu), Abba Lawan (Mai Unguwar Daneji) among other elders to visit Mr Idris at his Kano residence.

Speaking during the visit, Alhaji Mutari Dangana extends peoples appreciation to the Accountant General of the Federation for his commitment in assisting residents of Daneji quarters.

He recalled that Mr Idris has been in the forefront of securing employment to many unemployed youth right before his appointment as Accountant General of the Federation by President Muhammad Bihari.

According to him the Primary Health Centre constructed in the area courtesy of Mr Idris will go along way in addressing maternal mortality and morbidity in Daneji quarters and its environs.

In his remarks, Mr Idris thanked Daneji community for their support and prayers which he said was the secret behind his success in office.

He noted that the said gesture was his own payback to the community he belongs.

Mr Idris used the opportunity to thank president Muhammad Buhari for granting him opportunity to serve his fatherland.

The delegation has also paid a similar visit to the mother of the Accountant General of the Federation Maimuna Hussaini to extend their appreciation.

Delivering the community’s message, the chairman of Daneji Amintacciyya Youth Association Alhaji Salisu Mai manja Daneji recalled Mr Idris intervention in health sector to the fund he set up to take care of the sick decades ago.

He said the accountant general’s project on construction of culvert and beautification of the quarters has save the area from flooding during rainy season.

