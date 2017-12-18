Dancehall artiste, Burna Boy arraigned

Popular dancehall artiste, Damini Ogulu, who goes by the alias Burna Boy, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being an assessory to armed robbery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution allege that Burma Boy connived with others to rob one Mr Abiye Jimbo, another musician popularly known as Mr 2kay in his room at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

He pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and accessory to armed robbery.

The prosecution, led by Insp. Peter Nwangwu, alleged that Burna Boy committed the offence on Oct. 24, at 11.20pm, alongside others who are now at large.

Nwangwu said that the dance hall artiste conspired with his accomplices to commit the offences and also did not disclose information of the said attack to security agents.

“This is in contravention of Sections 411 and 415 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011,” Nwangwu said.

A three-man gang had allegedly robbed Mr 2kay in his hotel room.

The instructions to rob Mr 2kay, according to the prosecution, were allegedly given to them through Burna Boy’s road Manager, Joel Kantiock.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y. O Aje Afunwa granted the musician bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Dec. 29 for hearing. (NAN)