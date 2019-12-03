Dance professionals, scholars gather in Calabar, brainstorm on tourism, others

Dance Professionals and Scholars will from Wednesday 4th of December to Saturday 7th, December 2019, gather at the University Senate Chamber, University of Calabar, Cross River Nigeria, to proffer solutions to some of the tourism challenges within the culture industry in the country.

The conference organised by the Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria is to be hosted by the Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies, University of Calabar, has as its theme: “Dance, Carnival and Tourism Development.”

In a statement signed by Prof. Jeleel Ojuade, the President of ADSPON, said Nigeria is yet to meet the developmental challenges in time, space and tourism development.

Furthermore, he added that Carnival as a factor in Nigeria’s development efforts needs sufficient promotion.

“The culture Industry remains rich in resources for sustainable development of any society. The world is aware of this, and developed nations have tapped sufficiently from it.

Nigerian cultures and all attending elements especially her dances are yet to meet the developmental challenges in time, space and tourism development.

“Carnival as a factor in our development effort needs sufficient promotion. Hence this conference themed: “Dance, Carnival and Tourism Development,” is for stakeholders, scholars and practitioners to interrogate the dance art, carnival and put a lens to their contributions to the sustainable development of tourism in Nigeria’s sociocultural and economic environment as well as scholarship.” the statement said.

According to him, the conference will have Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, as its Keynote Speaker, while the Lead paper presenters are; Mr. YDO Yao (UNESCO’s Regional Director in Abuja) and Dr. Bakut Tsawh Baku (The Director – General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR, Abuja).

Also expected are the Governors of Cross River, Ben Ayade and his Ebonyi counterparts, David Umahi.

Also to witness the event are His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and the Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Out V, Obong of Calabar.